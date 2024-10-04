Friday, October 4, 2024
Lyceum Kennedy School Renews Lease, Expands Footprint in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Lyceum Kennedy School has renewed its lease in Midtown Manhattan and also expanded its footprint. The international and bilingual academic institution now occupies 21,950 square feet at 815 Second Ave. between its existing space on the second floor and its new expansion onto the entire third floor. David Hoffman and Sam Hoffman of Cushman & Wakefield represented the school in the lease negotiations. Bill Savarese and Jamie DeJong of Parish Property Management represented the landlord.

