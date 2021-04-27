REBusinessOnline

Lykes Cartage Signs 68,818 SF Industrial Lease in Grand Prairie, Texas

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Austin-based logistics firm Lykes Cartage Co. Inc. has signed a 68,818-square-foot industrial lease at 2880 113th St. in the central metroplex city of Grand Prairie. Joe Santaularia of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services and Russell Todd of Centric Commercial represented the tenant in its negotiations for the new space and the subsequent sublease of its existing 28,000-square-foot warehouse in Grapevine. Michael Peinado of Lincoln Property Co. represented the landlord, Columbia Texas 113th Industrial LP.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews