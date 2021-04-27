Lykes Cartage Signs 68,818 SF Industrial Lease in Grand Prairie, Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Austin-based logistics firm Lykes Cartage Co. Inc. has signed a 68,818-square-foot industrial lease at 2880 113th St. in the central metroplex city of Grand Prairie. Joe Santaularia of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services and Russell Todd of Centric Commercial represented the tenant in its negotiations for the new space and the subsequent sublease of its existing 28,000-square-foot warehouse in Grapevine. Michael Peinado of Lincoln Property Co. represented the landlord, Columbia Texas 113th Industrial LP.