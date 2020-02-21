REBusinessOnline

Lyman Negotiates 4,000 SF Industrial Lease in Westbrook, Connecticut

Skips Wastewater will occupy the industrial building at 132 Cross Road.

WESTBROOK, CONN. — Lyman Real Estate has negotiated a 4,000-square-foot industrial lease in Westbrook, located approximately 30 miles east of New Haven. Septic system servicer Skips Wastewater Services plans to occupy the space at 132 Cross Road beginning in March. Ron Lyman of Lyman Real Estate represented Skips Wastewater in the lease negotiations. Lyman also represented the landlord, 132 Cross Road LLC.

