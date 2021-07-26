Lyman Real Estate Negotiates Sale of 48,060 SF Industrial Building in South Windsor, Connecticut

SOUTH WINDSOR, CONN. — Lyman Real Estate Brokerage & Development, a Connecticut-based firm, has negotiated the sale of a 48,060-square-foot industrial building in South Windsor, a suburb of Hartford. Sam Lyman of Lyman Real Estate represented the seller and occupant, Capitol Moving & Storage, in the transaction. Clancy Relocation & Logistics purchased the building.