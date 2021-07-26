REBusinessOnline

Lyman Real Estate Negotiates Sale of 48,060 SF Industrial Building in South Windsor, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Industrial, Northeast

SOUTH WINDSOR, CONN. — Lyman Real Estate Brokerage & Development, a Connecticut-based firm, has negotiated the sale of a 48,060-square-foot industrial building in South Windsor, a suburb of Hartford. Sam Lyman of Lyman Real Estate represented the seller and occupant, Capitol Moving & Storage, in the transaction. Clancy Relocation & Logistics purchased the building.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews