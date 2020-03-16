Lynd Acquires Three Apartment Properties in Houston, Metro Austin for $150M
HOUSTON AND ROUND ROCK, TEXAS — San Antonio-based investment firm Lynd Acquisitions Group has acquired three multifamily properties, one in Houston and two in the northern Austin suburb of Round Rock, for $150 million. Lynd acquired the Houston property, the 282-units Royal Oaks at Westchase, in partnership with Miami-based Florida Value Partners. The Round Rock properties, the 411-unit Enclave Frontera and 366-unit Lakeside at La Frontera, were both built in 2001 and feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Lynd will invest $15 million in capital improvements to the two Round Rock communities and $5 million in upgrades to the Houston community. The seller was Sy Li, a private investor that acquired all three properties from the original developers within the last 20 years and made no upgrades during that period.