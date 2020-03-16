REBusinessOnline

Lynd Acquires Three Apartment Properties in Houston, Metro Austin for $150M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Royal Oaks at Westchase in Houston, one of three multifamily properties recently acquired by Lynd Acquisitions Group, totals 282 units.

HOUSTON AND ROUND ROCK, TEXAS — San Antonio-based investment firm Lynd Acquisitions Group has acquired three multifamily properties, one in Houston and two in the northern Austin suburb of Round Rock, for $150 million. Lynd acquired the Houston property, the 282-units Royal Oaks at Westchase, in partnership with Miami-based Florida Value Partners. The Round Rock properties, the 411-unit Enclave Frontera and 366-unit Lakeside at La Frontera, were both built in 2001 and feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Lynd will invest $15 million in capital improvements to the two Round Rock communities and $5 million in upgrades to the Houston community. The seller was Sy Li, a private investor that acquired all three properties from the original developers within the last 20 years and made no upgrades during that period.

 

