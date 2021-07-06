LYND Acquires Two Apartment Communities in Metro Houston for $84M

Paramount at Kingwood, located northeast of Houston, totals 372 units.

KINGWOOD AND PORTER, TEXAS — LYND, a San Antonio-based multifamily developer and operator, has acquired two apartment communities totaling 684 units in the Houston area for $84 million, or roughly $123,000 per unit. The two properties — the 372-unit Paramount at Kingwood and the 312-unit Villas of Valley Ranch — are located in Houston’s northeastern suburbs of Kingwood and Porter, respectively. Paramount at Kingwood features one-, two- and three-bedroom units and a clubhouse, pool and fitness center. Villas of Valley Ranch offers one- and two-bedroom units and a pool, dog park and walking trails. LYND assumed management of the properties in September 2020 and oversaw a value-add program. The seller was Sy Li, a private investor based in Texas.