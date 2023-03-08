REBusinessOnline

Lynd Begins Construction on 401-Unit Luxury Apartment Community in Royal Palm, Florida

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

The Villas at Tuttle Royale will feature 26 three-story, garden-style buildings and 55 townhomes upon completion.

ROYAL PALM, FLA. — Lynd Development, a subsidiary of San Antonio-based Lynd Group, has broken ground on The Villas at Tuttle Royale, a 401-unit luxury apartment development in Royal Palm. Situated on the west side of South Florida’s Palm Beach County, the property will feature 26 three-story, garden-style buildings and 55 townhomes.

Lynd and partner Tuttle Land Investments recently secured a $126 million construction loan from S3 Capital and a $21 million preferred equity investment from New York-based Declaration Partners to fund the project. Kevin O’Grady of Miami-based Concord Summit Capital arranged the debt, and B.J. Litwin of GLJ Real Estate LLC sourced the preferred equity.

Villas at Tuttle Royale will comprise one-, two- and three-bedroom units averaging 1,119 square feet and three- and four-bedroom townhomes ranging in size from 1,685 to 2,035 square feet. Rents are expected to start at over $2,000 for a one-bedroom apartment. Amenities will include a resort-style pool with cabanas, fitness facility, dog park, lakeside putting and chipping greens, indoor and outdoor summer kitchens, fire pits, soccer fields, a jogging and bike trail and hot/cold plunge pools.

Lynd expects first units to deliver in third-quarter 2024. West Palm Beach-based Verdex Construction is the general contractor for the project.





