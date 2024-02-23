LYND Begins Leasing 261-Unit Josephine Apartments in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Locally based developer LYND has begun leasing The Josephine, a 261-unit apartment community in San Antonio’s historic Pearl District. Designed by Austin-based Davies Collaborative, The Josephine offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that range in size from 468 to 1,594 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, rooftop terrace, outdoor kitchen, game room, dog run and a library with conference rooms. Rents start at roughly $2,000 per month for a one-bedroom apartment. The first move-ins are scheduled to begin in late spring.