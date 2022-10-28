REBusinessOnline

Lynd Group Acquires 344-Unit Parc 410 Apartments in San Antonio, Plans $6M Overhaul

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Parc-410-Apartments-San-Antonio

Parc 410 Apartments in San Antonio totals 344 units. The property was built in 1985.

SAN ANTONIO — Locally based investment firm The Lynd Group has acquired Parc 410, a 344-unit apartment community in San Antonio’s Leon Valley submarket. Built in 1985, the garden-style property offers one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 716 square feet. Amenities include two pools, a clubhouse, fitness center, outdoor grilling and picnic areas, a dog park and a basketball court. As part of a $6 million capital improvement program, Lynd will install package lockers and a children’s playground, as well as upgrade unit interiors and other common areas.

