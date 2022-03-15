Lynd Group Acquires Esperanza Apartments in San Antonio for $49M
SAN ANTONIO — Locally based development and investment firm The Lynd Group has acquired Esperanza Apartments, a 244-unit garden-style community in San Antonio, for $49 million. Built in 2020, Esperanza Apartments offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that feature an average size of 954 square feet, as well as modern appliances, walk-in closets and outdoor balconies. The amenity package consists of a resort-style pool, clubhouse, fitness center, dog park, movie lawn and an outdoor sport court. Esperanza Apartments was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale. The seller was not disclosed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.