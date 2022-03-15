REBusinessOnline

Lynd Group Acquires Esperanza Apartments in San Antonio for $49M

Esperanza Apartments in San Antonio totals 244 units. The property was built in 2020.

SAN ANTONIO — Locally based development and investment firm The Lynd Group has acquired Esperanza Apartments, a 244-unit garden-style community in San Antonio, for $49 million. Built in 2020, Esperanza Apartments offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that feature an average size of 954 square feet, as well as modern appliances, walk-in closets and outdoor balconies. The amenity package consists of a resort-style pool, clubhouse, fitness center, dog park, movie lawn and an outdoor sport court. Esperanza Apartments was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale. The seller was not disclosed.

