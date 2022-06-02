REBusinessOnline

Lynd Group Breaks Ground on 360-Unit Potranco Commons Mixed-Income Project in San Antonio

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Potranco-Commons-San-Antonio

Potranco Commons in San Antonio is slated for a mid-2024 completion.

SAN ANTONIO — Locally based developer The Lynd Group has broken ground on Potranco Commons, a 360-unit mixed-income apartment project in San Antonio’s Far West Side. Residences will be available in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats, with approximately 40 percent of the units reserved for renters earning 80 percent or less of the area median income. Amenities will include a clubhouse, pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling and dining stations, multiple open green spaces and a DJ booth. Lynd Group is partnering with Santikos Enterprises and the San Antonio Housing Authority on the project. Construction is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2024.

