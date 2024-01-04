LYND Group Buys Mixed-Income Apartment Community in San Antonio for $76.2M

SAN ANTONIO — An affiliate of locally based investment firm LYND Group has purchased Culebra Commons, a 327-unit mixed-income apartment community in San Antonio’s Far West submarket, for $76.2 million. The garden-style property was originally developed in 2021 by a different affiliate of LYND Group and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 835 square feet. About half the units have been reserved as affordable housing. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubroom, resident lounge, catering kitchen, playground and a dog park.