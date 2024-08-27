Lynd Group Nears Completion of 360-Unit Potranco Commons Apartments in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Locally based developer The Lynd Group is nearing completion of Potranco Commons, a 360-unit mixed-income project in San Antonio’s Far West Side submarket. Residences come in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats, range in size from 541 to 1,355 square feet and are housed across 15 three-story buildings. Approximately 40 percent of the units are reserved for renters earning 80 percent or less of the area median income. Amenities include a clubhouse, pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling and dining stations, multiple open green spaces and a DJ booth. Lynd Group partnered with Santikos Enterprises and the San Antonio Housing Authority on the project. Move-ins began earlier this year, and the property is now 53 percent leased. Rents for market-rate units start at $1,181 per month. Construction began in summer 2022.