Potranco-Commons-San-Antonio
Tenants are in the process of filling up Potranco Commons, and the property is now 26 percent physically occupied and 53 percent leased.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Lynd Group Nears Completion of 360-Unit Potranco Commons Apartments in San Antonio

by Taylor Williams

SAN ANTONIO — Locally based developer The Lynd Group is nearing completion of Potranco Commons, a 360-unit mixed-income project in San Antonio’s Far West Side submarket. Residences come in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats, range in size from 541 to 1,355 square feet and are housed across 15 three-story buildings. Approximately 40 percent of the units are reserved for renters earning 80 percent or less of the area median income. Amenities include a clubhouse, pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling and dining stations, multiple open green spaces and a DJ booth. Lynd Group partnered with Santikos Enterprises and the San Antonio Housing Authority on the project. Move-ins began earlier this year, and the property is now 53 percent leased. Rents for market-rate units start at $1,181 per month. Construction began in summer 2022.

