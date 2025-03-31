Lynd Group Secures $132.5M Refinancing for Villas at Tuttle Royale Apartments in South Florida

ROYAL PALM BEACH, FLA. — The Lynd Group has secured a $132.5 million bridge loan from MF1 Capital to refinance the construction loan for The Villas at Tuttle Royale, a multifamily project in the Royal Palm Beach suburb of West Palm Beach. New York-based S3 Capital originally provided a $126 million construction loan to Lynd Group in March 2023 for the development.

Situated at 11200 Nicole Drive, The Villas at Tuttle spans 26 buildings and comprises 401 units, including 55 townhomes with private two-car garages. The garden-style community offers one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom floorplans up to 2,035 square feet in size.

Amenities include a two-story clubhouse with a sauna, fitness and wellness center, coffee bar, private dining areas, game room, community catering space, two lounges, coworking pods, a business center and a panoramic outdoor terrace. Additional outdoor offerings include a recreation deck with a resort-style pool, cold plunge, spas, cabanas, fire pits, pickleball courts, bike path and a playground.

The Villas at Tuttle is located within the 200-acre mixed-use Tuttle Royale project.