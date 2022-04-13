Lynd Group Sells Houston-Area Apartment Community for $53.9M

Lynd Group acquired Villas at Valley Ranch in Porter, Texas, in June 2021 for $39 million. The sale of the property for $53.9 million closed earlier this month.

PORTER, TEXAS — San Antonio-based development and investment firm Lynd Group has sold Villas at Valley Ranch, a 312-unit apartment community located in the northeastern Houston suburb of Porter, for $53.9 million. The property is situated within Signorelli Co.’s 1,400-acre Valley Ranch master-planned community. Units come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include a pool, fitness center, resident clubhouse, outdoor grilling and dining areas, a package handling system and a dog park. Lynd acquired the community less than a year ago for $39 million and implemented a value-add program. The buyer was Houston-based Keener Investments. Berkadia brokered the sale.