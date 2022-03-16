Lynd Group Sells Suburban Houston Apartment Community for $61.3M

Paramount at Kingwood totals 372 units. The property was built in 2000.

HUMBLE, TEXAS — San Antonio-based multifamily investment firm The Lynd Group has sold Paramount at Kingwood, a 372-unit apartment community located on the northern outskirts of Houston. Massachusetts-based Colony Hills Capital purchased the property for $61.3 million. Built in 2000, Paramount at Kingwood features one-, two- and three- bedroom units and amenities such as a clubhouse, business center, pool and a fitness center. Lynd acquired the property in June 2022 for $44.5 million and implemented approximately $2 million in capital improvements.