LYND Living Buys Legends Lakeline Apartments in North Austin for $46.6M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

LYND Living acquired the 222-unit Legends Lakeline apartment community in Austin in partnership with an undisclosed institutional investor.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — San Antonio-based investment firm LYND Living has purchased Legends Lakeline, a 222-unit apartment community located in North Austin, for $46.6 million. The property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 675 to 1,717 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, grilling stations, resident clubhouse, business center and a dog run. The new ownership will invest about $4 million in capital improvements to the unit interiors, building exteriors and amenity spaces. The seller was not disclosed.

