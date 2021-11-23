REBusinessOnline

Lynd Living Sells Apartment Community in Margate, Florida for $66.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Aqua Villa

Located at 5750 Lakeside Drive, Aqua Villa is situated close to Florida’s Turnpike.

MARGATE, FLA. — Lynd Living has sold the Lakes at Margate, a 280-unit, garden-style apartment complex in Margate, for $66.5 million. The firm purchased the property just eight months prior for $51 million. The buyer was not disclosed.

Hampton Beebe of Newmark represented Lynd Living in the sale. The firm is rebranding Lakes at Margate as Aqua Villa.

Built in 1987, the property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with wood-plank floors, custom white cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. Community amenities include two pools, a clubhouse, modern fitness studio and a cyber café. Aqua Villa was 91 percent occupied at the time of sale.

Lynd Living spent $4 million in renovations and upgrades during its ownership, including the addition of chef’s kitchens to the property’s three-bedroom units, which the company says has allowed it to raise rents by as much as $800 per unit. The chef’s kitchens improvements include the expansion of counters for one long solid surface for cooking, tile backsplashes and a top shelf installed for pots and pans.

Located at 5750 Lakeside Drive, Aqua Villa is situated close to Florida’s Turnpike. The property is 15 miles from Fort Lauderdale, 19.6 miles from Fort Lauderdale International Airport and 12.6 miles from Broward Mall, a shopping mall with tenants including Fresh Healthy Cafe, MAC Cosmetics, Regal Cinemas and JC Penney.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
1
Webinar: Smarter Cleaning for Retail, Grocery & Restaurant Facilities
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  