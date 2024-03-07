Thursday, March 7, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Home at Ashcroft offers three-bedroom, attached single-family homes.
Build-to-RentDevelopmentIllinoisMidwestSingle-Family Rental

Lynd Nears Completion of 178-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Oswego, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

OSWEGO, ILL. — Lynd, a real estate development and property management firm, is nearing completion of Home at Ashcroft, a 178-unit build-to-rent community in the Chicago suburb of Oswego. The developer has opened decorated models at the property, which is located at 137 Dorset Ave. Home at Ashcroft offers three-bedroom, attached single-family homes starting at $2,591 per month.

Originally designed as for-sale single-family homes, the property features wider layouts than most townhomes and offers features typically found in detached single-family homes such as open layouts, two-car garages with extended driveways, basements, fenced-in yards and back porches. Ranch and two-story floor plans range from 1,559 to 1,747 square feet. Groups of six homes share a cul-de-sac. An onsite management team provides services such as plant watering, yard care, snow removal, package receiving and dog walking.

Work is underway on a $2 million community clubhouse with a fitness and wellness center, outdoor pool, covered pavilion, fountain, firepit and grills. Slated to open later this year, the 5,500-square-foot space includes a lounge that opens to a warming kitchen and coffee bar, private library, events room, coworking stations, conference rooms, game area and package delivery room.

You may also like

Legacy Partners Completes 361-Unit Ovation at Galatyn Park...

Peak Development, Hungry Investments Acquire 5.5-Acre Retail Development...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $30.8M Sale of Aurora...

Mid-America Negotiates Sale of 124,005 SF Downers Park...

Interra Realty Brokers $10.5M Sale of Redevelopment Site...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 115-Room Hotel...

Gorman & Co. Delivers 60-Unit Mixed-Income Apartment Community...

Target Announces Plans to Open 300 Stores, Enhance...

Data Center Due Diligence Requires Focus on Power,...