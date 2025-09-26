Friday, September 26, 2025
Home at Ashcroft includes 178 units at 137 Dorset Ave. in Oswego.
Lynd Receives $64M Loan for Refinancing of Build-to-Rent Property in Metro Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

OSWEGO, ILL. — Lynd Development Group, a division of The Lynd Group, has received a $64 million loan from Starwood Capital to refinance Home at Ashcroft, a 178-unit, luxury build-to-rent community in the western Chicago suburb of Oswego. The new financing replaces a $66 million construction loan provided by Delaware Life and Steeprock Capital. Construction began in 2022 and is now complete. The property is more than 82 percent occupied. Home at Ashcroft features three-bedroom, single-story homes averaging 1,775 square feet. Each residence includes a two-car garage and covered patio. Monthly rents range from $2,800 to $4,000. Amenities include a clubhouse, pool, fitness center, game room, private library, grilling stations, dog park and landscaped walking trail.

