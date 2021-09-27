REBusinessOnline

LYND, T.R. Inscore to Develop $35M Single-Family Rental Community in Waller, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

The-Village-at-Waller

The first phase of The Village at Waller will consist of 118 single-family rental residences in two- and three-bedroom formats.

WALLER, TEXAS — San Antonio-based developer LYND and T.R. Inscore have formed a joint venture to develop single-family rental communities and will kick off the endeavor with a $35 million project in Waller, a northwestern suburb of Houston. The first phase of the development, which will be branded The Village at Waller, will consist of 118 units that will be constructed on a 14.7-acre site. The joint venture plans to potentially build as many as 700 homes on an additional 52 acres. Residences will feature two- and three-bedroom formats and range in size from 1,090 to 1,657 square feet. Communal amenities will include a pool, fitness center, dog park, playground and outdoor grilling areas. Rents will range from $1,600 to $2,250 per month.

