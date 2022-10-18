REBusinessOnline

Lynd to Develop $61M Build-to-Rent Residential Community in Lockhart, Texas

Lynd Group's new build-to-rent community in Lockhart will total 174 homes.

LOCKHART, TEXAS — San Antonio-based multifamily developer The Lynd Group has acquired a 30.5-acre parcel in Lockhart, about 35 miles south of Austin, for the development of a 174-unit build-to-rent community. Lynd is developing the project, which carries a total price tag of $61 million, in partnership with T.R. Inscore. Residences will come in two- and three-bedroom formats and will have an average size of 1,530 square feet. Communal amenities will include a pool, fitness center, dog park, a clubhouse and outdoor grilling and dining areas. Construction is scheduled to begin in January, with the first homes slated to come on line in the third quarter of 2023.

