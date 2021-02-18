Lyon Contracting Underway on 110-Unit Apartment Complex Near Minneapolis

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

The Overlook on Crystal Lake sits on a three-acre site adjacent to Crystal Lake and directly across from Buck Hill Ski Area.

BURNSVILLE, MINN. — Lyon Contracting Inc. is underway on construction of The Overlook on Crystal Lake, a 110-unit apartment complex in Burnsville, about 15 miles south of Minneapolis. Northland Real Estate Group LLC is the project developer. Units will range from 600-square-foot studios to 1,500-square-foot three-bedrooms. Amenities will include a rooftop patio, community room, fitness room and workspaces. The project sits on a three-acre site adjacent to Crystal Lake and directly across from Buck Hill Ski Area. Construction began in January and is expected to be completed in 14 months. Venture Capital Mortgage arranged the debt and equity for the project. Additional project team members include The Cole Group, Civil Site Group and Great Lakes Management Co.