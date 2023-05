HOUSTON — Global chemical manufacturer LyondellBasell has signed a 318,504-square-foot office lease for its new U.S. headquarters at Williams Tower, a 64-story building in Houston’s West Loop/Galleria submarket. Craig Beyer and Kevin Saxe of CBRE represented LyondellBasell, which is relocating from downtown Houston, in the lease negotiations. Nina Seyyedin and Warren Savery of CBRE represented the landlord, Atlanta-based Invesco Real Estate. A timeline for occupancy was not disclosed.