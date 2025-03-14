Friday, March 14, 2025
SilverPark North I features 32-foot clear heights, 20 dock-high doors and two drive-in doors, as well as a 2,501-square-foot speculative office suite.
DevelopmentIndustrialNorth CarolinaSoutheast

M. David Properties Completes 105,384 SF Industrial Facility in Charlotte

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — M. David Properties has completed SilverPark North I, a 105,384-square-foot industrial facility located within the three-building SilverPark North industrial campus in Charlotte. SilverPark North I features 32-foot clear heights, 20 dock-high doors and two drive-in doors, as well as a 2,501-square-foot speculative office suite.

Veho, a technology company that operates one of the largest parcel delivery platforms in the United States, leases a 60,932-square-foot space at SilverPark North III. SilverPark North II and III are now both fully occupied. Brad Cherry and Matthew Greer of JLL lead leasing efforts for the campus on behalf of M. David Properties.

