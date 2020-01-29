M. David Properties Delivers 136,000 SF Industrial Building in North Charlotte

SilverPark North features a rear-loading configuration, 32-foot clear heights, 40 dock doors, two drive-in bays, ESFR sprinklers and additional storage for 35 trailers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — M. David Properties has delivered a 136,000-square-foot industrial building within SilverPark North in north Charlotte. The building is the first of three speculative properties to be delivered in the planned 300,000-square-foot park. The new building features a rear-loading configuration, 32-foot clear heights, 40 dock doors, two drive-in bays, ESFR sprinklers and additional storage for 35 trailers. Brad Cherry and Matthew Greer of JLL are marketing the building on behalf of M. David Properties to distribution and/or manufacturing users that could occupy 35,000 square feet or more.