M Financial Group Signs 52,000 SF Office Lease at The Quad in Uptown Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — M Financial Group, an Oregon-based financial services firm, has signed a 52,000-square-foot office lease at The Quad, a 364,000-square-foot office and retail development in Uptown Dallas. Stream Realty Partners is developing The Quad and targeting a March 2024 completion. Ryan Evanich and Marissa Parkin of Stream Realty Partners represented ownership in the lease negotiations. Dean Collins, Mark Collins and Doug Deurwaarder of Cushman & Wakefield represented M Financial Group. Other office users that have committed to The Quad include Blackstone affiliate Revantage (32,000 square feet) and Chicago Title (20,000 square feet).

