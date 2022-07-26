M & J Wilkow Purchases 350,000 SF Office Campus in Fishers, Indiana

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Office

The nearly 40-acre office campus features a cafeteria, auditorium, fitness center and conference space.

FISHERS, IND. — In a joint venture with a fund managed by DRA Advisors LLC, M & J Wilkow has purchased a 350,000-square-foot office campus in the Indianapolis suburb of Fishers. Known as 11100 USA Parkway, the property is situated near The Yard at Fishers District, a new mixed-use development. The nearly 40-acre office campus features a cafeteria, auditorium, fitness center and conference space. The purchase price and seller were undisclosed.