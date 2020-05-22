M Peters to Develop Mass Timber Office Building Within Plush Mills Campus in Downtown Greenville

M Peters Group is using mass timber construction for the five-story office building, which marks the first project in South Carolina to do so.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — M Peters Group will develop a five-story, 73,177-square-foot office building in downtown Greenville. The property will offer 18,823 square feet of ground-level retail space, as well as a rooftop terrace. The developer is using mass timber construction, which marks the first project in South Carolina to do so. M Peters Group expects to deliver the property in 2021. The building will be situated next to the former Plush Mills building, which was originally built in 1925. M Peters Group bought the then-vacant property in 2016 and renovated it before leasing to Venture X, a coworking operator. The architect is Perkins + Will. Shelby Dodson of CBRE is handling leasing efforts on behalf of the owner.