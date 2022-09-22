REBusinessOnline

M Street, Highline Purchase Conyers Commons Shopping Center in Metro Atlanta for $17M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

Anchored by Ross Dress for Less and Bealls Outlet, Conyers Commons’ tenant roster includes pOpShelf, Smoothie King, Mattress Firm, CitiTrends, Panda Express and Kirkland’s.

CONYERS, GA. — A joint venture between M Street Holdings and Highline Real Estate Capital has acquired Conyers Commons, a 118,916-square-foot shopping center in the Atlanta suburb of Conyers. The undisclosed seller sold the property for approximately $17 million, or $142.53 per square foot. Chris DeCoufle, Kevin Hurley and Matt Karempelis of CBRE brokered the transaction on behalf of the seller, and BankUnited provided acquisition financing for M Street and Highline. Conyers Commons represents the joint venture’s second transaction in the Atlanta market this year. Anchored by Ross Dress for Less and Bealls Outlet, Conyers Commons’ tenant roster includes pOpShelf, Smoothie King, Mattress Firm, CitiTrends, Panda Express and Kirkland’s. The property is shadow-anchored by Target and is situated adjacent to a 240-unit single-family neighborhood under construction.

