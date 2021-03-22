REBusinessOnline

M.Vincè Nail Spa to Join Tenant Lineup at Bradley Fair in Wichita, Kansas

Posted on by in Kansas, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Retail

The upscale nail salon is expected to open this summer.

WICHITA, KAN. — M.Vincè Nail Spa is set to open at Bradley Fair in Wichita this summer. This will be the nail spa’s second location in the state of Kansas. The store design will feature areas for nail care, eyebrow and eyelash care, waxing services and skincare services. The unique layout enables each client to have more privacy than other salons offer, according to the company. Guests can enjoy complementary beverages during their visit. M.Vincè is a sister brand of Anthony Vincè nail spas. Bradley Fair, built in 1990, includes over 40 stores and restaurants. WS Development is the property owner.

