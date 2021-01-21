M2G, Pennybacker Buy 1.2 MSF Former Tuesday Morning Distribution Center, Corporate Office in Metro Dallas

FARMERS BRANCH, TEXAS — A partnership between North Texas-based M2G Ventures and Austin-based private equity firm Pennybacker Capital has purchased the 1.2 million-square-foot former distribution center of Tuesday Morning. The sale also included Tuesday Morning’s 105,000-square-foot headquarters office located at 6250 LBJ Freeway. The five-building industrial complex is situated on 46.7 acres in the northern Dallas metro of Farmers Branch The Dallas-based retailer, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last May, had previously entered into an agreement to sell these assets to Miami-based Rialto Capital for $60 million. Stephen Williamson and Adam Graham of Lee & Associates represented the partnership in the transaction.