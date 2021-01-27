M2G, Pennybacker Capital to Redevelop 250,000 SF Industrial Property in Dallas

Completion of PROTO Park, an industrial redevelopment project in Dallas, is slated for September

DALLAS — A partnership between North Texas-based M2G Ventures and Austin-based Pennybacker Capital will redevelop a 250,000-square-foot industrial property in the West Brookhollow area of Dallas. The project will convert a 1960s-era brick warehouse on a nine-acre site into a modern industrial building that will feature 20- to 24-foot clear heights and will be marketed to light industrial and logistics users. The redeveloped property will be branded PROTO Park. Completion is slated for September. The partnership also recently purchased the former Tuesday Morning distribution center in Dallas with plans to redevelop it.