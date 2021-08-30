M2G Ventures Acquires 141,658 SF Industrial Building in Arlington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — M2G Ventures, a North Texas-based investment and development firm, has acquired a 141,658-square-foot industrial building located at 3500 Avenue E in Arlington’s Great Southwest submarket. The property sits on 8.6 acres and offers 18-foot clear heights, 148-foot truck court depths and 4,000 square feet of office space. M2G Ventures plans to implement a value-add program that will deliver storefront upgrades, roof repairs, enhanced power, lighting, landscaping and paving, as well as modern paint and exterior updates. The seller was not disclosed.