M2G Ventures Acquires 141,658 SF Industrial Building in Arlington
ARLINGTON, TEXAS — M2G Ventures, a North Texas-based investment and development firm, has acquired a 141,658-square-foot industrial building located at 3500 Avenue E in Arlington’s Great Southwest submarket. The property sits on 8.6 acres and offers 18-foot clear heights, 148-foot truck court depths and 4,000 square feet of office space. M2G Ventures plans to implement a value-add program that will deliver storefront upgrades, roof repairs, enhanced power, lighting, landscaping and paving, as well as modern paint and exterior updates. The seller was not disclosed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.