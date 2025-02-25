Tuesday, February 25, 2025
AcquisitionsIndustrialTexas

M2G Ventures Acquires 188,000 SF Industrial Complex in Lewisville, Texas

by Taylor Williams

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — Locally based investment firm M2G Ventures has acquired a 188,000-square-foot industrial complex in the northern Dallas suburb of Lewisville. Known as Lewisville 121 by virtue of its location along State Highway 121, the property comprises six buildings on an 11-acre site. The buildings were constructed between 1991 and 2007 and feature 19- to 33-foot clear heights. M2G Ventures acquired Lewisville 121, which was 96 percent leased at the time of sale, in partnership with Austin-based Evergen Equity.  The new ownership will implement a value-add program and has tapped Stream Realty Partners as the leasing agent.

