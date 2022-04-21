REBusinessOnline

M2G Ventures Acquires Eight Dallas Industrial Buildings Totaling 207,000 SF

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

DALLAS — Locally based investment firm M2G Ventures has acquired eight industrial buildings totaling approximately 207,000 square feet in the West Brookhollow submarket of Dallas. The properties, the six-building Commonwealth Industrial Park and two buildings plus an adjacent parcel on Woodall Street, comprise a total of 11.6 acres. M2G Ventures plans to implement a value-add program. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

