Additional enhancements to Inwood Design Center. in Dallas include upgraded façades and storefronts, curated branding and signage, improved parking and layered landscaping.
M2G Ventures Begins Redevelopment of 740,000 SF Industrial, Retail Property in Northwest Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Locally based investment firm M2G Ventures has begun the redevelopment of the former Inwood Design District, a 14-building, 740,000-square-foot industrial and retail property in Dallas that also includes showroom space. The redevelopment will create the Inwood Design District for light showroom and industrial uses and Ace on Inwood for retail and restaurant uses. Completion is targeted for late 2025. The company purchased the 38-acre site at 1110 Inwood Road earlier this year. At the time of sale, Inwood Design District was 93 percent leased to tenants such as Crate & Barrel, White Glove Storage & Delivery, Community Coffee, Neiman Marcus and Granimport USA.

