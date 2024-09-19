Thursday, September 19, 2024
M2G Ventures Buys 150,000 SF Industrial Portfolio in Southwest Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Grey Swan I, a general partner equity fund backed by North Texas-based development and investment firm M2G Ventures, has purchased a two-building, 150,000-square-foot industrial portfolio in southwest Dallas. The multi-tenant, shallow-bay buildings are situated on a seven-acre site at 4647 Mint Way. According to LoopNet Inc., the site is located within Mint Way Business Park, and the buildings were constructed in 1975 and feature 20-foot clear heights. Chase Miller of NAI Robert Lynn represented M2G Ventures in the transaction. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

