M2G Ventures Buys 215,000 SF Industrial Property in Garland, Texas

GARLAND, TEXAS — North Texas-based investment firm M2G Ventures has purchased a 215,000-square-foot industrial property in Garland, a northeastern suburb of Dallas. The four-building complex at 10202 Miller Roadis known as Northgate and was originally built in 1975. Northgate features 24-foot clear heights and was 98 percent leased to 10 tenants at the time of sale. Stephen Bailey, Dustin Volz, Dom Espinosa, Zach Riebe and Travis McEldowney of Newmark represented M2G Ventures in the transaction. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.