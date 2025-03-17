M2G Ventures Buys 740,000 SF Industrial, Retail Property in Northwest Dallas

DALLAS — Locally based investment firm M2G Ventures has purchased Inwood Design District, a 14-building, 740,000-square-foot industrial and retail property in Dallas that also includes showroom space as part of the retail component. The 38-acre site at 1110 Inwood Road is located northwest of the downtown area in between the Dallas Design District and the West Brookhollow neighborhood. At the time of sale, Inwood Design District was 93 percent leased to tenants such as Crate & Barrel, White Glove Storage & Delivery, Community Coffee, Neiman Marcus and Granimport USA. M2G Ventures has tapped SHOP Cos. to lease the retail space and Holt Lunsford Commercial to lease the industrial space.