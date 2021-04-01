M2G Ventures Completes 50,000 SF Office Redevelopment Project in East Dallas

Bogart is a redevelopment of the former Dallas Can Academy site on the city's east side.

DALLAS — Locally based developer M2G Ventures has completed Bogart, a 50,000-square-foot office building at 4621 Ross Ave. in East Dallas that is a redevelopment of the former Dallas Can Academy site. The property offers headquarters, studio and spec office spaces and amenities such as a tenant lounge, fitness room and an outdoor gaming area. In addition, food and beverage concept Fiction Coffee has signed a lease to open a store at the property.