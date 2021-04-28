REBusinessOnline

M2G Ventures Completes 645,000 SF North Quarter 35 Industrial Project in Fort Worth

North Quarter 35 in Fort Worth totals 645,000 square feet.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Locally based developer M2G Ventures has completed North Quarter 35, a 645,000-square-foot industrial project in Fort Worth. The Class A, cross-dock facility is located along Interstate 35 within the TexasAlliance Mobility Innovation Zone on the city’s north side. GSR Andrade designed the project, and FCL Builders served as the general contractor.

