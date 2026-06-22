M2G Ventures Completes Redevelopment of 740,000 SF Industrial, Retail Property in Northwest Dallas

DALLAS — Locally based investment firm M2G Ventures has completed the redevelopment of the former Inwood Design District in northwest Dallas. The project converted a 14-building campus into a 740,000-square-foot industrial and retail property that also includes showroom space. The showroom and light industrial components are known as the Inwood Design District, and the retail and restaurant components are known as Ace on Inwood. The company purchased the 38-acre site at 1110 Inwood Road in early 2025, at which time the property was home to tenants such as Crate & Barrel, White Glove Storage & Delivery, Community Coffee, Neiman Marcus and Granimport USA.