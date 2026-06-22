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Inwood-Design-District-Dallas
Upgrades to the infrastructure at Inwood Design District in Dallas support a high-traffic environment, including updated parking layouts to maximize total stalls and comprehensive ADA accessibility improvements. Modernized lighting was implemented across the district, with low-profile LED soffit lighting and wall packs installed at all entries, and specialized landscape lighting wwas added throughout Ace on Inwood to highlight new green elements and planting.
DevelopmentIndustrialRetailTexas

M2G Ventures Completes Redevelopment of 740,000 SF Industrial, Retail Property in Northwest Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Locally based investment firm M2G Ventures has completed the redevelopment of the former Inwood Design District in northwest Dallas. The project converted a 14-building campus into a 740,000-square-foot industrial and retail property that also includes showroom space. The showroom and light industrial components are known as the Inwood Design District, and the retail and restaurant components are known as Ace on Inwood. The company purchased the 38-acre site at 1110 Inwood Road in early 2025, at which time the property was home to tenants such as Crate & Barrel, White Glove Storage & Delivery, Community Coffee, Neiman Marcus and Granimport USA.

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