M2G Ventures, Evergen Buy 50,000 SF Mixed-Use Property in South Austin, Plans Redevelopment

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — A partnership North Texas-based investment firm M2G Ventures and Austin-based Evergen Equity has purchased a 50,000-square-foot mixed-use property in South Austin. The facility at 211 E. Alpine Drive currently houses industrial, office and retail space. M2G plans to enhance the property’s landscaping, parking and painting, as well as to upgrade common areas, restrooms, interior and exterior lighting and storefronts. M2G will also introduce public art installations and rebrand the property as ALCO and has tapped CSA Realty Group is the leasing agent.

