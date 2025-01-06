Monday, January 6, 2025
M2G Ventures Sells 241,000 SF Warehouse in Addison, Texas

by Taylor Williams

ADDISON, TEXAS — Locally based development and investment firm M2G Ventures has sold a 241,000-square-foot warehouse in the northern Dallas metro of Addison. The building sits on a 9.7-acre parcel within Inbound on Inwood, a 1.1 million-square-foot campus that is a redevelopment of the former Tuesday Morning distribution facility.  Rich Young Jr. of Rich Young Co. and Adam Graham and Stephen Williamson of Lee & Associates represented M2G Ventures in the transaction. The buyer was Maryland-based WareSpace.

