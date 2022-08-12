M2G Ventures to Undertake 112,741 SF Industrial Redevelopment Project in Dallas

DALLAS — Locally based firm M2G Ventures will undertake a 112,741-square-foot industrial redevelopment project in Dallas. The project will convert Commonwealth Center, a six-building light industrial park located between the East Brookhollow area and the Dallas Design District, into a flexible space that can support traditional users, as well as tenants with distillery, brewery or roastery needs. Capital improvements will include storefront upgrades, enhanced landscaping and public art installations. M2G Ventures will also rebrand the site as The Archetype.