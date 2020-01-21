MAB American to Break Ground on $80M Monroe Pavilion Shopping Center in Metro Atlanta

MAB American Management expects to deliver Monroe Pavilion in summer 2021.

MONROE, GA. — MAB American Management plans to break ground in the first quarter on Monroe Pavilion, an $80 million shopping center situated on a 100-acre site in Monroe, an Atlanta suburb in Walton County. The property’s leasing agent, Retail Specialists, has signed several retailers to join the tenant roster of the 350,000-square-foot project, including Publix, Ross Dress for Less, Ulta Beauty, Marshalls, Rack Room Shoes and Five Below. Beau Young of Retail Specialists is also targeting restaurants and service-based retailers for the shopping center and its outparcels. MAB American Management, the U.S. affiliate firm of Australian-based developer MAB Corp., expects to deliver Monroe Pavilion in summer 2021.