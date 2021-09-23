Macerich Co. Sells La Encantada Lifestyle Center in Tucson for $165.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Restaurant, Retail, Western

Located in Tucson, Ariz., La Encantada features 246,256 square feet of open-air retail space.

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Macerich Co. has completed the disposition of La Encantada, an open-air lifestyle center in Tucson. A group of local investors acquired the property for $165.2 million. JLL Capital Markets arranged a $102 million acquisition loan for the buyer.

Completed in 2003, La Encantada offers 246,256 square feet of retail space. At the time of sale, the property was 93 percent leased. Current tenants include Crate & Barrel, Tiffany & Co., West Elm, Anthropologie, Athleta, Lululemon, Pottery Barn, Madewell, Warby Parker, Williams-Sonoma, Bluemercury, Barre 3, Core Health & Fitness, Fuchsia Spa and Laseraway, AJ’s Fine Foods, RA Sushi Bar and Restaurant, North Italia and Blanco Tacos + Tequila.

Patrick Dempsey of JLL Capital Markets Investment Sales and Advisory represented the seller in the deal. Jeremy Womack and Zane Coffman of JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory team represented the new owner in the acquisition financing.