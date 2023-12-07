Macerich Secures $710M CMBS Refinancing for Tysons Corner Center in Metro D.C.

TYSONS, VA. — Macerich has secured a $710 million loan for the refinancing of Tysons Corner Center, a 1.8 million-square-foot retail power center located in Tysons, a suburb of Washington, D.C. Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s and Macy’s anchor the property, which was 96 percent leased as of third-quarter 2023.

The new CMBS financing will replace an existing $666 million loan that was scheduled to mature on Jan. 1, 2024. The direct lender was not disclosed, but the loan features a fixed 6.6 percent interest rate and interest-only payments throughout the loan term. A Macerich-led joint venture owns the center.