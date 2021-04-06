Macerich Sells Paradise Valley Mall in Phoenix for $100M, Plans Redevelopment

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Retail, Western

Paradise Valley Mall will be redeveloped into a 92-acre mixed-use property with 3.25 million square feet of non-residential space and 3.25 million square feet of residential space.

PHOENIX — Macerich (NYSE: MAC) has completed the disposition of Paradise Valley Mall in Phoenix. A newly formed joint venture with an affiliate of RED Development acquired the property for $100 million.

The buyer plans to redevelop the property as a 92-acre mixed-use project. The 1970s-era Paradise Valley Mall has been rezoned to allow for a mix of offerings, including high-end grocery, restaurants, multifamily residences, offices, retail space and other elements.

The redevelopment will feature approximately 3.25 million square feet of non-residential uses and 3.25 million square feet of residential uses, totaling nearly 2,500 units, for a total of 6.5 million square feet of occupied building area. While the majority of the center will be closed in the next few months ahead of the renovation, Costco, JC Penney, The Phoenix Public Library – Mesquite Branch and the mass transit station will remain open.

The transaction, which closed on March 29, generated approximately $95 million in net proceeds for Macerich, and the company will retain 5 percent joint venture interest in the redevelopment project.